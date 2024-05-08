Construction underway on Elm Lane in Ottawa

Work is underway in the 2000 block of Elm Lane in Ottawa and it is expected to be completed next week. (Derek Barichello)

Work is underway in the 2000 block of Elm Lane in Ottawa and it is expected to be completed next week. The contractor then will move to the remaining locations as follows:

1100 block of Sanger Street from West Washington to West Superior streets.

1000 block of West Superior Street from Sanger to Poplar streets

1000 block of West Washington Street from Sanger to Poplar streets

100 and 200 blocks of Anita Drive from La Salle Street to the end

Additional updates will be provided as the construction project progresses, the city of Ottawa said in a news release.