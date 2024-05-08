Beau Raikes pitches Serena past H-BR in LTC: The Times Tuesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Serena 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 11-12 overall and 9-1 in Little Ten Conference play with the triumph over the Royals.

Beau Raikes (6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 K) earned the pitching win for Serena with relief help from Hunter Staton (1 IP, 1 K). Tanner Faivre (RBI, two stolen bases), Raikes (two stolen bases) and Payton Twait all had two hits, while Staton and Nolan Muffler each posted RBIs.

Dwight 8, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 6: At Dwight, the Trojans scored four times in the sixth in the Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors.

Reece Pelnarsh tripled and drove in two runs for WFC, while Dylan Dehnam (double), Tucker Hill and Theron Essman also recorded RBIs. Nolan Price (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Mendota 13, Sandwich 9: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped to 15-12 on the season with the loss to the Trojans.

Chance Lange (triple, RBI), Tyler Lissman and Braden Behringer all had two hits to pace Sandwich. Quinn Rome doubled and drove in two, while Jeffery Ashley and Chris Barbor each had an RBI.

Fieldcrest 8, Fisher 0: At Wenona, the Knights, behind the starting pitching of Layten Gerdes (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K) and relief help of Jordan Heider (1 IP) topped the Bunnies to improve to 10-10 overall and 6-4 in Heart of Illinois Conference play.

Eli Gerdes (two RBIs) paced Fieldcrest with three hits, with Heider (double, RBI) and Layten Gerdes (double) each recording two hits. Drew Overocker and Tyler Serna each drove in two runs.

Softball

Wilmington 12, Streator 3: At SHS Athletic Fields, the visiting Wildcats scored five runs in both the second and third innings in the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over the Bulldogs (9-14, 6-8).

Makenna Ondrey doubled twice and drove in a run for Streator. Mya Zavada doubled in a run and Alexcia Middlton also recorded an RBI.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2, Dwight 0: At Dwight, behind the solid pitching of Shae Simons (7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 13 K) the Warriors improved to 14-8 overall and 8-8 in T-CC play with the win.

Olivia Chismarick (double, RBI) and Jaylei Leininger each had three hits to pace WFC at the plate.

Princeton 10, Newark 5: At Princeton, the Norsemen fell to 20-4 on the season in the loss to the Tigresses.

Kodi Rizzo had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and four RBIs for Newark, while Ryan Williams doubled and smacked a solo homer. Adelaide Johnson and Danica Peshia also drove in single tallies.

Boys tennis

Ottawa 3, Streator 2: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility in Ottawa, the Pirates swept all three doubles matches in the win over the Bulldogs.

In doubles, the No. 1 Ottawa team of Alan Sifuentes and Evan Krafft defeated Streator’s Quinn Baker and Izak Gallik 6-0, 6-3, the Pirates No. 2 duo of Cayden Walter and Landon Sawin topped the Bulldogs’ Liam Martin and Clayton Lehman 6-1, 6-4, and the hosts’ No. 3 of Cory Armstrong and Logan Trettenero got by the visitors’ Delroy Jones and Fred Reister 6-1, 6-0.

In singles, Streator’s Brenden Christensen earned a 6-3, 7-5 No. 1 win over Ottawa’s Collin Olszewski, while the Bulldogs Brad Minick outlasted the Pirates’ Tucker Ditchfield 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-8 at No. 2.