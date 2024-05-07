Streator man charged in cocaine bust

A Streator man could face up to 15 years for allegedly delivering cocaine to undercover drug agents.

Willie L. Chillis, 51, was arrested Tuesday on a La Salle County warrant for charging him with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Tuesday news release.

The warrant was issued by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office after an investigation conducted by Tri-DENT agents. Chillis delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams (0.033 pounds) of cocaine to agents, police said.

Chillis was transported to La Salle County Jail and later released with pretrial conditions. At the time of his arrest, police said, Chillis had a pending charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in La Salle County.