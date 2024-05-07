Streator High School honors 57 students and their employers during Recognition Night

Streator High School honored 57 students during the annual Student-Employer-Parent Recognition Night for the Tech-Prep, STEP, CWT and CO-OP programs May 1. Students enrolled in the program are employed by businesses around the Streator area and hold those jobs throughout the academic year.
In a video presentation shown during Recognition Night, students thanked their employers and families as well as others who have helped them throughout the year. They also spoke about future plans they hope to pursue.
Each employer received a plaque displaying their business name as well as the student(s) who were employed for the 2023-24 school year. Businesses and students honored during Recognition Night include:
Alloy Specialties: Landon Muntz
Arcadia of Streator: Kayla Berg and Iliana Gomez
Chix Restaurant: Landen Mascote
Countryside Animal Clinic: Sydney Long and Breanna Perrotta
Illinois Valley Machine Shop: Alex Kostal and Rilee Talty
Jimmy John’s Streator: Liam Martin
Lilia Corporation: Alec Darrow and Keaton Yedinak
McDonald’s of Streator: Brock Minkler-Armoska
More on Main: Josie Goerne
Rhodes Auto S/S/S: Logan Aukland and Noah Camp
Runnings Department Store: Christian Benning
Scoot’s Automotive: Alexzander Harcar
Shaw Appliance: Ryan Stipp
SHS Guidance Department/SHS Bookkeeping: Kaylee Dzurisin
SHS Music Department: Lucas Fraga
SHS Student Interpreter: Fatima Chavez and Juan Hernandez
SHS Traveling Crew: Molly Brand, Douglas Green, Harley Kosur, Jacque Lerette and Kera Tao
SHS Technology and Social Media: Lillian Gardner
SHS Technology: JoeyLynn Arkels and Alejandro Lopez
St. Michael School: Kiley Rhodes and Ashlynn Yacko
Star Ford: Zander McCloskey, Jaydon Nambo and Cole Park
Stertil ALM: Alexander Flores, Aubrey McKinnie, James Pawelczyk and Sophia Pence
Streator Home Savings Bank: Charli McMullen
Streator Onized Credit Union: Brenden Christensen and David Paton
Subway: Shantell Morton
Teleweld: Aidan Stevens
Vactor Manufacturing: Drew Donahue, Sara Dye, Kalon Kisantear, Daniel Koval, Addison Mumm, Cade Peterson, Nolan Pratt and Zach Schultz
VanDuzer Jewelers: Devin Elias
YMCA: Dylan Childers, Malea Mascal, Kirsten Peterson and Emma Reynolds
2 Year Work Program Students: Alec Darrow, Lily Gardner, Josie Goerne, Malea Mascal, Charli McMullen, Cole Park, Nolan Pratt, Zach Schultz, Ryan Stipp and Keaton Yedinak
Ryan Stipp received the 2024 Ben Newton Memorial Award, which is named in honor of a student enrolled in the program who died in 2014. Criteria for this award was designed by Kathy Losey. Ben Newton represented a positive attitude and was enthusiastic, ambitious, reliable and independent. Those characteristics were consistent during his time working at Shaw Appliance, and those qualities are sought in the student who receives the award each year.
Chris Peterson, Streator High School’s work program coordinator and business teacher, selected six students to receive Outstanding Student Awards. Students who met award criteria of exemplary work performance, high ratings in punctuality, attendance at work and school, consistent performance and positive classroom participation are Sophia Pence, Rilee Talty, Breanna Perrotta, Juan Hernandez, Cade Peterson and Kaylee Dzurisin.