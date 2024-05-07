Streator High School honors 57 students and their employers during Recognition Night

Six Streator High School students received Outstanding Student Awards during the 2023-24 Student-Employer-Parent Recognition Night for the Tech-Prep, STEP, CWT and CO-OP programs Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Recipients include (front row, from left) Sophia Pence, Rilee Talty and Breanna Perrotta; (back row) Juan Hernandez, Cade Peterson and Kaylee Dzurisin. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored 57 students during the annual Student-Employer-Parent Recognition Night for the Tech-Prep, STEP, CWT and CO-OP programs May 1. Students enrolled in the program are employed by businesses around the Streator area and hold those jobs throughout the academic year.

In a video presentation shown during Recognition Night, students thanked their employers and families as well as others who have helped them throughout the year. They also spoke about future plans they hope to pursue.

Each employer received a plaque displaying their business name as well as the student(s) who were employed for the 2023-24 school year. Businesses and students honored during Recognition Night include:

Alloy Specialties: Landon Muntz

Arcadia of Streator: Kayla Berg and Iliana Gomez

Chix Restaurant: Landen Mascote

Countryside Animal Clinic: Sydney Long and Breanna Perrotta

Illinois Valley Machine Shop: Alex Kostal and Rilee Talty

Jimmy John’s Streator: Liam Martin

Lilia Corporation: Alec Darrow and Keaton Yedinak

McDonald’s of Streator: Brock Minkler-Armoska

More on Main: Josie Goerne

Rhodes Auto S/S/S: Logan Aukland and Noah Camp

Runnings Department Store: Christian Benning

Scoot’s Automotive: Alexzander Harcar

Shaw Appliance: Ryan Stipp

SHS Guidance Department/SHS Bookkeeping: Kaylee Dzurisin

SHS Music Department: Lucas Fraga

SHS Student Interpreter: Fatima Chavez and Juan Hernandez

SHS Traveling Crew: Molly Brand, Douglas Green, Harley Kosur, Jacque Lerette and Kera Tao

SHS Technology and Social Media: Lillian Gardner

SHS Technology: JoeyLynn Arkels and Alejandro Lopez

St. Michael School: Kiley Rhodes and Ashlynn Yacko

Star Ford: Zander McCloskey, Jaydon Nambo and Cole Park

Stertil ALM: Alexander Flores, Aubrey McKinnie, James Pawelczyk and Sophia Pence

Streator Home Savings Bank: Charli McMullen

Streator Onized Credit Union: Brenden Christensen and David Paton

Subway: Shantell Morton

Teleweld: Aidan Stevens

Vactor Manufacturing: Drew Donahue, Sara Dye, Kalon Kisantear, Daniel Koval, Addison Mumm, Cade Peterson, Nolan Pratt and Zach Schultz

VanDuzer Jewelers: Devin Elias

YMCA: Dylan Childers, Malea Mascal, Kirsten Peterson and Emma Reynolds

2 Year Work Program Students: Alec Darrow, Lily Gardner, Josie Goerne, Malea Mascal, Charli McMullen, Cole Park, Nolan Pratt, Zach Schultz, Ryan Stipp and Keaton Yedinak

Streator High School student Ryan Stipp (second from left) received the 2024 Ben Newton Memorial Award during the Student-Employer-Parent Recognition Night for the Tech-Prep, STEP, CWT and CO-OP programs Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Presenting the award were (from left) Chuck Newton, Ali Chismarick and Kathy Losey of Shaw Appliance. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Ryan Stipp received the 2024 Ben Newton Memorial Award, which is named in honor of a student enrolled in the program who died in 2014. Criteria for this award was designed by Kathy Losey. Ben Newton represented a positive attitude and was enthusiastic, ambitious, reliable and independent. Those characteristics were consistent during his time working at Shaw Appliance, and those qualities are sought in the student who receives the award each year.

Chris Peterson, Streator High School’s work program coordinator and business teacher, selected six students to receive Outstanding Student Awards. Students who met award criteria of exemplary work performance, high ratings in punctuality, attendance at work and school, consistent performance and positive classroom participation are Sophia Pence, Rilee Talty, Breanna Perrotta, Juan Hernandez, Cade Peterson and Kaylee Dzurisin.