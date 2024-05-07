State police issue dozens of tickets in La Salle County during enforcement patrols

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced dozens of citations and written warnings were issued in alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in La Salle and Rock Island counties during April.

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced dozens of citations and written warnings were issued in alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in La Salle and Rock Island counties during April.

Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols yielded four arrests for DUI plus the issuance of 81 tickets and 10 warnings for various traffic offenses.

Distracted driving patrols resulted in 87 tickets, including 47 for the unlawful use of a hand-held device, and 12 written warnings.

Occupant restraint enforcement patrols resulted in 45 tickets, including 33 for no seat belts and five written warnings.

Roadside safety checks resulted in 12 citations and eight written warnings and nighttime enforcement patrols resulted in 38 citations and three written warnings.

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States. These projects are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.