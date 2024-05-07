Spring Valley council approves 2nd fireworks show

There will be two fireworks displays this summer in Spring Valley. The Spring Valley City Council voted 6-2 to allow GROW Spring Valley to conduct its own fireworks show on Friday, Aug. 16, in the downtown area to mark the final night of its Friday market events. (Shaw file photo)

There will be two fireworks displays this summer in Spring Valley.

The Spring Valley City Council voted 6-2 to allow GROW Spring Valley to conduct its own fireworks show on Friday, Aug. 16, in the downtown area to mark the final night of its Friday market events.

All three Friday night markets – the first two on June 21 and July 19 – will be on the 100 blocks of East and West St. Paul Street. The council also approved the request that that street be blocked off on those days for the events.

Alderman Mike Hermann, acting as mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson, said he believes the plan is to launch the downtown fireworks from Coal Miners Park, dry weather permitting.

It was just last summer dry weather delayed the city’s own Independence Day fireworks display into August, when the decision was made to link the two events by moving the final market to Kirby Park where it would be a block away from the city display at Hall High School.

In light of that successful night, there was discussion about matching the events again in a similar time frame. While the council was happy the connection was made then, it decided to keep its own display at Hall in July and approved the second show elsewhere for August.