Ottawa to host volunteer fair June 10 at new YMCA

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty addresses more than 70 volunteers Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Ottawa City Hall during a workshop designed to connect volunteers and non-profit organizations.

The city of Ottawa, in partnership with the YMCA, announced its upcoming Volunteer Fair is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the new YMCA Gymnasium, 411 Canal St.

After the success of a volunteer workshop earlier in April at City Hall, the city recognized the need for a larger venue to accommodate the growing interest in volunteer opportunities within the community.

This event aims to reimagine traditional volunteer fairs by embracing a dynamic, job fair open house format, providing attendees with a more interactive and engaging experience, according to a news release from the city of Ottawa.

The Volunteer Fair will showcase dedicated tables for various organizations and events actively seeking volunteers. Attendees will have the freedom to explore different opportunities aligned with their interests and passions, allowing them to sign up for roles that resonate with them.

The city invites all individuals interested in making a difference in the community, as well as to local organizations and events in search of volunteers. Among the participating organizations is the city of Ottawa, actively seeking civic-minded individuals to serve in various capacities.

Organizations and/or events that would like to participate at the upcoming Volunteer Fair must sign up to reserve a table. You can find the sign-up form on the city’s website, www.cityofottawa.org under news and announcements. There are limited tables and on a first come, first serve bases. Secure a reservation by May 31.