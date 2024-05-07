Mendota police nearly at full staff

Mendota Police Department has only a vacancy left and Police Chief Greg Kellen is confident of filling it. (Scott Anderson)

The Mendota Police Department has only a vacancy left and Police Chief Greg Kellen is confident of filling it.

Monday, Kellen advised the Mendota City Council a new police recruit has graduated from the academy and has begun 12 weeks of field training. While the department still needs another officer, Mendota reported 16 people (and counting) who’ve picked up applications for the next round of testing on June 8.

“We haven’t seen a number like that since 2018,” Kellen said approvingly.

It’s a welcome reversal from the past few years. Police administrators said passage of the SAFE-T Act initially damaged police morale, prompting veterans to retire and generating concern it may disparage others from applying.

The overall quality of candidates, he said, has improved to where the city is replenishing its once-exhausting eligibility list.

Speaking of law enforcement, Kellen and his officers will begin placing “door hangings” at residences with nuisance violations such as untrimmed weeds and grass. Violators will have an opportunity to take corrective action and then citations will be issued.

Violators won’t have to drive to Ottawa to resolve those issues, however. Mendota has adopted administrative adjudication, which gives cities authority to resolve minor offenses, and the first hearing will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at council chambers.

“We are all ready and prepared for it,” Kellen said, “so we’ll see how it goes.”