IVC rallies with two runs in seventh to trip Princeton: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Princeton sophomore southpaw fires a pitch against IVC Monday at Prather Field. The Grey Ghosts rallied for two runs in the seventh to take a 3-2 victory. (Mike Vaughn)

BASEBALL

IVC 3, Princeton 2: The Grey Ghosts scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to escape with a 3-2 win over host Princeton in a nonconference game at Prather Field on Monday.

Sophomore southpaw Tyler Forristall held the Grey Ghosts in check with a 2-1 lead after six innings. IVC tied the game with a walk, stolen base and a RBI hit by Brynden Coventry. IVC pushed ahead the go-ahead run on an error.

The Tigers (8-11) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run double by Noah LaPorte to score Nolan Kloepping, who walked, and Jordan Reinhardt, who singled.

Seneca 5, St. Bede 1: Ryan Slingsby and Gus Burr had the only hits for the Bruins (16-13) in Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

SOFTBALL

Bureau Valley 15, Hall 4 (6 inn.): The Storm took an 8-0 lead after two innings and scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to finish off a Three Rivers East victory in Spring Valley.

The Storm (13-8) outhit their hosts 16-9 with Lesleigh Maynard leading the way with a 4 for 4 game with a double and three runs at leadoff. Emily Wright (three RBIs), Madison Smith (two RBIs), Emma Stabler (two RBIs) and Carly Reglin (RBI) added two hits each.

Reglin earned the win in the circle, allowing nine hits, four runs and two walks with two strikeouts.

Leadoff hitter Charlie Pellegrini had two doubles and four RBIs to lead Hall (3-18) at the plate. Evey Meyer also had two hits.

Seneca 3, St. Bede 2: The Irish scored what would be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning in a key Tri-County Conference over the Bruins in Seneca.

The Bruins had just three hits, including a double by Ella Hermes and a RBI single by Maddie Dalton.

Hermes (7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 10 K) took the loss in the circle.

BOYS TRACK

At Ottawa: Hall placed fourth in Monday’s Illinois Valley Meet. The Red Devils won a pair of relays with Ryan Bosi, Joseph Bacidore, Jeremy Smith and Caleb Bickett in the 4x100 (45.46) and Smith, Gabe Wamhoff, Bacidore and Bickett in the 4x200 (1:36.77). Bosi also won the triple jump (11.39 meters).

At Galva: Bureau Valley (127) placed second behind Kewanee (140) in Monday’s Galva invitational. The Storm won the 4 x 800 relay with Maddox Moore, Nathan Siri, Zac Wiggim and Adrian Gallardo with a time of 9:03.79. Brady Hartz had aa pair of third-place finishes in the 100 and 200, Landon Hulsing was second in the high jump with a PR of 6-3 while Andrew Roth and Brock Shane had second-place finishes in hurdles.

GIRLS TRACK

At Ottawa: St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver, Mackenzie Stanbary, Emerald De La Torre and Grace Millington won the 4x100 (53.69) in Monday’s Illinois Valley Meet.

Hall’s Elizabeth Wozek cleared 2.29 meters to win the pole vault.