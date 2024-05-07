Hornbaker Gardens segment to air on TV

A segment on Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton will air on TV this week.

A crew from Living Local, a Quad Cities lifestyle show on Local 4 WHBF TV, recently visited the Princeton greenhouse.

According to Hornbaker’s Facebook page, the segment will air at noon on CBS, 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on FOX and 1 a.m. on the CW Thursday, May 9.

