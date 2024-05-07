May 07, 2024
Hornbaker Gardens segment to air on TV

Princeton greenhouse to be featured

By Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media
Just around a bend stands the gravel entrance to Hornbaker Gardens. The lane, lined on one side by a white split-rail fence, leads past an open field to a wedding venue known as The Barn, retail space and thoughtfully planted display gardens as well as the brown two-story home of Rich Hornbaker. In 1978 when Rich and his late wife, Kathy, first looked at the property now known as Hornbaker Gardens, it was a 14-acre abandoned homestead with an old house, a barn and some sheep.

A segment on Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton will air on TV this week.

A crew from Living Local, a Quad Cities lifestyle show on Local 4 WHBF TV, recently visited the Princeton greenhouse.

According to Hornbaker’s Facebook page, the segment will air at noon on CBS, 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on FOX and 1 a.m. on the CW Thursday, May 9.

