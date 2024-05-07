Coyote spotted in Ladd

The village of Ladd posted to its Facebook page: “Residents beware: coyotes are being seen in town. This was taken in the 100 north block alleyway between Central and Bureau. Take precautions at night especially with your small pets.” (Photo provided by Rhonda Bezely)

The village of Ladd is warning residents about possible coyotes.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a coyote has a 32- to 37-inch long body, 11- to 16-inch tail and weighs 20 to 40 pounds. The color of the back fur is variable but is usually gray or red-gray with a partial black stripe in the middle. The belly fur is a cream-gray color. The pointed ears are shaded red on the back. The ﬂuffy tail has a black tip.

Coyotes may be found statewide, IDNR said. This carnivore lives in woodlands, wooded bluffs and prairies. It eats mice, rabbits, fruits and carrion, among other small mammals. It makes “yip-yap” sounds. The tail is held between its back legs as it runs.

As long as they are given their space, coyotes do not pose a threat to people or pets typically, according to Wildlife Illinois. If removal of a coyote is deemed necessary, hire a nuisance wildlife control operator licensed by the IDNR.