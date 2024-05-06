Streator sweet shop to close at end of month

Squeakers Sweet Shop in Streator is set to close Friday, May 31.

“We want to thank evert one of you for supporting our small business,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page. “It has thrived from the support from family, friends, and our community and for that we are grateful.

“It is now time to focus on finishing up my college studies and moving on to the next chapter.”

Squeakers Sweet Shop was opened by Lucy Bromley at 409 E. Main St., Suite 3, in August 2022. The downtown store features retro candy, a variety of soda and add-ons, including marshmallow Cokes, fudge, popcorn and shaved ice, among other items.

