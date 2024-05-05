Utica nano brewery opens for season

Ginger Road Brewing in Utica opened for the summer season this weekend. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

Ginger Road Brewing in Utica opened for the summer season this weekend.

The nano brewery that opened last summer behind Bruce & Ollie’s, 166 Mill St., will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, find Ginger Road Brewing on Facebook.

