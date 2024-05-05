Peru florist, Flower Bar owner, purchases Valley Flowers and Gifts

The Flower Bar owner announced she purchased Valley Flowers & Gifts, 130 E, Dakota St., Spring Valley.

“Thankful doesn’t seem to sum up the emotion this purchase brings,” Flower Bar owner Nikki Tonioni wrote on the business’ Facebook page.

Tonioni thanked her customers, friends, and parents, as well the original Valley Flowers owners Chuck and Theresa Judd Taliani.

“There are not enough words to express our gratitude and love for taking that step and believing in me the way you both did,” she said. “We are eternally grateful to you both. We will make you proud.”

