Ottawa’s Peyton Bryson fires four-hit shutout against Dunlap: The Times Saturday Area Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 3, Dunlap 0: At Dunlap, the Pirates scored all of their runs in the third, and winning pitcher Peyton Bryson (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) made the lead stand up.

Leadoff batter Kendall Lowery went 3 for 3 including a double, Bobbi Snook had two RBIs, and Piper Lewis drove in a run for Ottawa (17-9).

Seneca 8, Herscher 0; Seneca 6, Morris 0: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 25-1 on the season with the pair of wins at their triangular.

In the win over Herscher, Lexie Buis (two RBIs) had three hits, Sam Vandevelde doubled, Camryn Stecken had an RBI, and Tessa Krull (7 IP, 5 H, 9K) earned the pitching win for Seneca.

The hosts then topped Morris with Alyssa Zellers posting a single, double and RBI, while Emma Mino drove in a pair of runs. Hayden Pfeifer (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) grabbed the win in the circle.

Sycamore 10, Sandwich 0 (6 inn.); Sycamore 4, Sandwich 1: At Sycamore, the Indians dropped the doubleheader to the Spartans to fall to 12-8 on the season.

Alexis Sinetos (double) had two of Sandwich’s three hits in the opener, while Jillian Ashley two hits. Aubrey Cyr smacked a solo homer in the second game.

Baseball

Marquette 10, Newark 1: At Newark, the Crusaders scored nine times in the first inning to jumpstart the win over the Norsemen.

Keaton Davis went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs to lead Marquette (21-1) at the plate. Carson Zellers and Charlie Mullen each had two hits and an RBI, while Griffin Dobberstein, Anthony Couch and Grant Dose had RBIs. Ryan Peterson (3 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K), Couch (2 IP, 3 K) and Dobberstein (2 IP, 5 K) combined for the one-hitter.

Landon Begovac had the lone hit and RBI for Newark (8-19).

Sandwich 15, Oregon 0 (5 inn.): At Oregon, Tyler Lissman (double, triple, RBI) and Braden Behringer (RBI) each collected three hits for the Indians in the victory.

Taylor Adams smacked a double, while Nick Michalek (three RBIs), Quinn Rome (two RBIs), Alex Hernandez (RBI) and Dom Rome all drove in runs for Sandwich (15-11). Michalek (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching victory.

Track and field

Marquette at Mooseheart Relays: At Mooseheart, the Crusaders picked up 14 top-three finishes, including five wins at the 11-team Mooseheart Relays.

On the girls side, Maggie Jewett (400-meter run), Gwen Jimenez (shot put), Maera Jimenez (discus) and Mary Jo Lechtenberg (high jump) all earned wins. Jewett (200) and Lechtenberg (300 hurdles) also picked up thirds. The 4x400 relay team (Jewett, Olivia Tamblyn, Emily Ryan-Adair, Lechtenberg) placed second.

For the boys, Denver Trainor finished first in the long jump and third in the 200. Jacoby Gooden (100), Jimmy Lawsha (400) and Adrian Scharfer (shot put) all claimed second-place marks, while Stefen Swords (shot put) earned a third. The 4x100 relay (Trainor, Jake Siena, Leo Leskanich, Gooden) also finished second.

Seneca girls 1st, Sandwich boys 3rd: At Genoa, the Fighting Irish ladies scored 155 1/2 points to top the host Cogs (110), Newark (95), Sandwich (86) and Somonauk (21).

The Sandwich boys (75) finished behind champion Woodstock (139) and runner-up Stillman Valley (95), but ahead of Seneca (69), Somonauk (58) and Newark (22)

Winning events for Seneca’s girls were Natalie Misener (1600), Evelyn O’Connor (3200), Faith Baker (shot put, discus), Teagan Johnson (pole Vault), 4x400 relay (Clara Bruno, O’Connor, Misener, Lily Coleman) and 4x800 relay (Lily Mueller, Bruno, Misener, Gracie Steffes). The Irish also had runner-up marks from Coleman (100), Gabi Maxwell (shot put, discus) and 4x100 (Coleman, Cassidy Fosen, Kendall Jones, Lainie Olson).

For Newark, Kiara Wesseh (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump) won individual three events, Addison Ness won the triple jump. Brooklyn Hatteberg (200) and Tess Carlson (pole vault) each finished second. The Norsemen 4x200 relay (Carlson, Ness, Hatteberg, Wesseh) placed first and the 4x400 relay (Carlson, Hatteberg, Madison Sittler, Ness) finished second.

Joanna Rivera finished first in the 800 for Sandwich, with Kayla Kressin (800) and Erin Lissman (1600) earning runner-up marks. Somonauk’s Ellie Wiegman placed second in the 3200.

On the boys side, Sandwich’s Simeion Harris (400), Somonauk’s Garin Zaeske (200) and Seneca’s Sam Churchill (pole vault) all earned individual firsts. The Sandwich 4x100 (Nathan Hill, Brodie Case, Harris, Kayden Page) and 4x400 (Harris, Case, Shaun Smith, Page) relays also finished first.

Second-place individual marks were earned by Sandwich’s Peter Popp (shot put), Seneca’s Matt Stach (long jump), Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell (3200) and Zaeske (100), and Newark’s Logan Pasakarnis (400, 800). The Somonauk 4x200 (Tanner Daniels, Tristan Garcia, Chase Lafferty, Zaeske) and 4x800 (Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Gunnar Swenson, Caden Hamer) relays both placed second.

Fieldcrest at Cinder Classic: At Roanoke, the Knights won seven events at Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn’s Cinder Classic.

Michael Beckett won the triple jump and the 400 meters, Jackson Hakes won both the shot put and discus and Caleb Krischel won the 800.

The Knights also won a pair of mixed relays as Olivia Denk, Pru Mangan, Braydin Eplin and Beckett won the 4x100, and Alannah Halley, Clare Phillips, Krishel and Jozia Johnson won the Swedish relay (100-200-300-400).