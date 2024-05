Marseilles Elementary School will host its eighth grade promotion ceremony oat 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Large Gym at the school, 201 Chicago St. (Photo provided by Marseilles Elementary School)

Marseilles Elementary School will host its eighth grade promotion ceremony oat 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Large Gym at the school, 201 Chicago St.

If you have any questions regarding eighth grade promotion, contact Brenda Donahue, superintendent, or Shawn Collins, principal, at 815-554-4338.