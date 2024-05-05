Jefferson School in Ottawa names Champions of the Charter for April 2024

Jefferson School’s Champions of the Charter for April 2024 are kindergartners Addyson Z., Briggs B., Charli S. and Mason D.; first graders Ryker R., Atlas R. and Aviana D.; second graders Aiden H., Blane C., Jeremiah F. and Alena G.; third graders Areli M., Norrah K., and Sienna F.; fourth graders Emmett H., Carver M. and Olivia P. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson School in Ottawa named its champions of the charter for April 2024.

The following emotional scientists were smart with their heart and went above and beyond to make their classrooms a positive learning environment for everyone, the school said in a news release.

Jefferson’s Champions of the Charter for April are kindergartners Addyson Z., Briggs B., Charli S. and Mason D.; first graders Ryker R., Atlas R. and Aviana D.; second graders Aiden H., Blane C., Jeremiah F. and Alena G.; third graders Areli M., Norrah K., and Sienna F.; fourth graders Emmett H., Carver M. and Olivia P. The last names of the students are withheld by the school.