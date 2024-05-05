Illinois Valley Cursillo to meet May 18 in Ottawa

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of food and fellowship Saturday, May 18, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 820 Sanger St., Ottawa. Mass will be at 5 p.m. with a potluck and program to follow.
Emcee will be Ray Aubry. Speakers Greg Lechtenberg and Russ Gander will host a program, “Feed the Body, Feed the Mind, Feed the Soul.”
Candidates are sought for the weekends at Peterstown scheduled June 6-9 (for men) and June 20-23 (women). For more information, contact Ray Aubry at 815-433-4733 or rraubry@yahoo.com or Greg Oseland at 815-223-8114 or 815-252-4174 or gregoseland@yahoo.com.
Volunteers are needed to help with cleaning and setup at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4.