Children’s Summer Camp at Prairie Arts Center in Princeton opens registration

Registration is underway for the annual Children’s Summer Drama Camp at the Prairie Arts Center in Princeton for children entering second through ninth grades.

Camp will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15 through July 26. The camp cost is $100 with special rates for siblings. Need-based scholarships also are available upon request for those who meet the criteria.

Drama camp at the PAC culminates at 5:30 p.m. July 26 in a performance of an original play written specifically for the campers and, to a large extent, tailored to the needs and abilities of the campers. Campers name their own production. Children receive the hands-on experience of creating a show, from set and light work to costuming to performing. Past theater-learning topics have included theatrical accents, sets, Shakespeare, costuming, stage make-up, mime, choreography for the stage, stage lighting and design, musical theater and opera. Camp activities also include theater and improvisational games like one might see on the television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Children’s theater programming at PAC has been about more than just theater skills. The camp strives to offer a safe, wholesome environment in which children can learn, grow and have fun, the organizers said in a news release.

To register, contact camp director Rachel Gorenz-Johnson at 815-876-6284 or hildigard@hotmail.com. Payment is expected by July 1. Make checks payable to Gorenz-Johnson. Checks and registration forms can be returned to Rachel Gorenz-Johnson, 3 South Fifth St., Princeton, IL 61356.