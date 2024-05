(Second from left) Steve Ramirez and (third from left) Megan Orsini were sworn in Friday, May 3, 2024, to be Ottawa police officers. (Photo provided by Gregory Dodd)

Two new members to the Ottawa Police Department were sworn in Friday morning.

Steve Ramirez of Bristol and Megan Orsini of Ottawa took the oath to be a police officer. They will start their next chapter at the police academy Monday, May 6.