Young entrepreneurs showcase their products at Lemonade Day in Utica

Emma Radtke of Utica hands Kourtney Brauhn of Ottawa a mirror that she made to sell at during the second annual Lemonade Day for Young Entrepreneurs on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Country Kids in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

A woman approached the Brownie Bros. table in Utica on Saturday, eyed the homemade treats and asked young entrepreneur Jack Foster of Cherry if he’d baked the goodies.

“Maybe,” Jack answered slyly. “Maybe not.”

Attaboy, Jack. Tease the customers a little and make them want to taste the items. This young entrepreneur from Dimmick School learns quickly.

That, of course, is why the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce invited local students to the annual the Lemonade Day youth market: to learn the nuts and bolts of running a business and, just as importantly, to give back.

“Last year we had about eight tables set up – Waltham was our pilot school – and we had a good turnout,” said Bill Zens, IVAC executive director. “Between the two hours they were here those businesses made just over $1,000.”

This year, the event was expanded to 15 businesses from three schools, with Ottawa Central and Dimmick joining Waltham.

Kathy Schultz, a teacher at Waltham Elementary, said she was astounded by the fruits of last year’s events. Every participant in the 2023 Lemonade Day raised at least $100 and were engaged in the classroom activities that followed.

“It was overwhelmingly successful,” Schultz said. “The kids were totally energized by the event. It made them want to come back to school, try harder and learn faster.”

Tara Knauf, a fourth-grade teacher at Dimmick, said Lemonade Day has so far been an excellent teaching opportunity and this is “definitely not the last” time Dimmick will participate. One issue to be settled though, is which cause will receive proceeds from Saturday’s sale.

“We’re going to reflect on that a lot next week,” Knauf said, “but we’ll have to pay back our investors including the parents.”

Lemonade Day is a nationwide program that teaches life skills, such as business operations, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting and teamwork.

“I knew as a chamber it was something we needed to bring to this area,” Zens said.