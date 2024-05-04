Ottawa Art League names Town and Country Amateur Art Show winners

Taking the Best in Show award at the 66th annual Town and Country Amateur Art Show was “Subduction,” an acrylic work on wood by John Koleczek. (Derek Barichello)

The Ottawa Art League hosted Saturday its 66th annual Town and Country Amateur Art Show at Jeremiah Joe Coffee in Ottawa.

There were 56 entries from 18 different artists, all on display at the downtown Ottawa coffee shop. Artists were limited to entries.

Taking the Best in Show award was “Subduction,” an acrylic work on wood by John Koleczek; first place was “The Pond,” an oil painting by Jeff Walter; second place was “Spool of Thoughts,” a mixed media piece by Reanna Pelszynski; and third place was “Cascade Falls Matthiessen Park,” an acrylic painting by Kate Batkiewicz. All blue ribbon winners are eligible to enter the state show at Champaign in the fall. All amateur pieces were reviewed by judges and given detailed critique on what the artist did well and what they can improve upon for future entries.

The Ottawa Art League meets on the first Wednesday of each month except in June and December. Meetings are conducted at Open Space Gallery, 223 W. Madison St., Ottawa. For more information on the Ottawa Art League, go to ottawaartleague.org. The Art League is gearing up for its Art in the Park Fine Art Show and Sale on June 29 at Washington Square. To register, mail completed application with jury fee, and booth fee to: Adrienne Pike, 2600 E 1569 Road, Ottawa, IL 61350 by May 31.

“The Pond,” an oil painting by Jeff Walter, was awarded first place at the 66th annual Town and Country Amateur Art Show at Jeremiah Joe Coffee in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

“Spool of Thoughts,” a mixed media piece by Reanna Pelszynski, was awarded second place in the 66th annual Town and Country Amateur Art Show at Jeremiah Joe Coffee in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)