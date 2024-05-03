Sheffield to host Thrive on Main on May 11

Several entrepreneurs in Sheffield are hosting an etsy-inspired market, Thrive on Main, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. (Photo Contributed)

Thrive on Main has become a spring-favorite event drawing people to Sheffield for the last six years to shop vendors, boutique trucks, fresh florals, local food and home décor. Here is a tentative list of vendors and Sheffield businesses participating: Ava Marie Jewelry, Barrel of Wine Designs, Birth to Five IL, Blissful Branch, Blue Anchor Boutique, Brands on a Budget, Buttercupp Candles, By the Grace of Bows, Café 129, Copilot Clothing Co, Cows Coffee, Optimal Health, Crafters Mill, Curvology, Custom Creations Vinyl, Edna Jo Tacos, Entwined, Frosted Farmgirl, Galassi Farms, Grace and Mae Designs, Gramma Nanas, Hair Haven, L&M Sweets, Landy Lou and Devie Too, Nest, Little Moo Boutique, Liv Thai, Love and Lavender, Made New, Maizy and Mama Wreaths, Mimis Bows, Mulberry and Honey, Naptime Bakes, No Roots Boots, Royal Super Mart, Royal Appliance LLC, Runaway Rack, Rural Rose Boutique, Sheffield Lions Club, Small Town Girls Boutique, T. Kaye Creatives, The Dog House, The Midwest Mercantile, Thunder and Stone, Uncommon Reign, Wildbloom Boutique, Winters Works, Xan Dandy Cotton Candy Co, Wooden Element, Doodle B, Just Poppin’ By, Starved Roack Candleworks, Lifelong Memories, Velvet Iron, Best Dealls, Polka Dotted Dresser, Parlor Coffee & Cream, Reds Bar & Grill and Bellucios.