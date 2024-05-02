United Way of Eastern La Salle County launches community survey

United Way of Eastern La Salle County announced the launch of a community survey aimed at gathering insights to guide future initiatives and investments in the region. (Shaw File Photo)

United Way of Eastern La Salle County announced the launch of a community survey aimed at gathering insights to guide future initiatives and investments in the region.

This survey underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering positive change and addressing critical issues affecting the local community, the organization said in a news release Wednesday.

With a mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities, United Way of Eastern La Salle County recognizes the importance of listening to community members and understanding their needs, the organization said in the release. The survey will serve as a vital tool in shaping the organization’s strategies and ensuring resources are allocated effectively to make a meaningful impact.

“We believe in the power of community voice,” said Sally Honiotes, Executive Director at United Way of Eastern La Salle County in the release. “This survey is an opportunity for residents to share their perspectives, concerns, and aspirations for our community’s future. Their input will guide our efforts as we work together to create lasting change.”

The survey seeks to gather feedback from a diverse cross-section of residents, ensuring that the voices of all community members are heard and valued.

“We encourage everyone in Eastern La Salle County to participate in this survey,” said Josie Navarro, Program Manager for United Way of Eastern La Salle County, in the release. “Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to the area, your input is invaluable in helping us understand the unique needs of our community and develop strategies to address them.”

The survey is available online at unitedwayelc.org. The survey will be open until July 1. All responses will be kept confidential, and the aggregated findings will be used to inform the organization’s future priorities and initiatives.

Respondents including contact information are entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to be held on July 2.

For more information about United Way of Eastern La Salle County and its initiatives, visit unitedwayelc.org or contact info@unitedwayelc.org.