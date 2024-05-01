Marseilles library to host Curious Kids on May 2

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., announced events on May 1 and 2. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., announced events on May 1 and 2.

10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1: Story Time with Miss Becky. Preschoolers and caregivers are welcome to join Miss Becky for some fun stories and a coordinating craft. A light snack will be served.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 2: Curious Kids, kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to explore hands-on activities and enjoy a light snack. This weeks topic is Marshmallow Energy.

Register for all activities by calling the Marseilles Library at 815-795-4437. All activities are free.