Kodi Rizzo leads Newark to 3-1 win over Serena in LTC : The Times Tuesday Area Roundup

Softball

Newark 3, Serena 1: At Newark, the Norsemen (19-2, 10-0) topped the Huskers (12-6, 5-1) in the LTC contest on Tuesday.

Winning pitcher Kodi Rizzo allowed five hits, one earned run, with no walks and 18 strikeouts, while also blasting a solo homer for Newark. Danica Peshia drove in the other two tallies for the hosts.

RayElle Brennan (home run, RBI) and Paisley Twait (two doubles) each had two hits for Serena. Maddie Glade (6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

Ottawa 13, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): At Mendota, the Pirates scored seven times in the first and added five more in the second in the win over the Trojans.

Hailey Larsen singled twice, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Ottawa (14-8). Piper Lewis (RBI) had two hits, while Peyton Bryson (double) and Reese Purcell each drove in two runs. Maura Condon (2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB 5 K) and Bryson (3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K) combined for the one-hitter.

Streator 16, Lisle 7: At Lisle, the Bulldogs (9-12, 6-6) scored in every inning but one in the ICE triumph.

Rilee Talty (two doubles, two RBIs, five runs scored) and Makenna Ondrey (double, two RBIs) each had three hits, while Mya Zavada knocked in three runs for Streator. Talty (5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching win with help from Reagan Morgan (2 IP, 2 K).

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the Warriors scratched out a run in the fourth and winning pitcher Shae Simons (7 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 11 K) made it hold up for the T-CC win.

Ella Derossett (double), Olivia Chismarick and Kaiden Connor each had a hit for WFC (10-8, 5-7).

Earlville 8, South Beloit 7: At South Beloit, the Red Raiders, with winning pitcher Addie Scherer striking out 11, topped the Sobos.

Scherer also singled twice, doubled and drove in two at the plate. Bailey Miller, Rylee Hill (double, RBI), Chesney Auter, and Sam Sanders (double, four RBIs) all had two hits.

Richmond-Burton 5, Sandwich 3: At Richmond, the host Rockets scored twice in the fifth to grab the Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

Kayden Corneils singled, tripled and drove in two runs for Sandwich (11-6, 5-5), while Alexis Sinetos also recorded an RBI. Aubrey Cyr (6 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Baseball

Kaneland 13, Ottawa 3 (5 inn.): At Maple Park, the Knights broke the Interstate 8 Conference contest open with seven runs in the third.

Adam Swanson (RBI) and Jaxon Cooper each had two hits to lead Ottawa (9-15, 3-7).

Streator 7, Lisle 1: At Lisle, the Bulldogs plated three runs in the first to jumpstart the Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph.

Blaize Bressner (two RBIs) paced Streator (10-13, 7-3) with three hits, while Jake Hagie (RBI) and Landon Muntz (double, RBI) each had two hits. Joe Hoekstra had a double and two RBIs, and Cole Winterrowd and Keegan Angelico doubled. Hagie (6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) earned the pitching win with Zander McCloskey (1 IP, 2 K) closing things out.

Henry-Senachwine 8, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2: At Henry, the Warriors dropped the T-CC road contest.

Tucker Hill doubled, while Theron Essman (RBI), Dylan Duhnam (RBI) and Sam Schmitz all singled for WFC.

Serena 10, Newark 5 (8 inn.): At Newark, the Huskers scored five runs in the eighth inning to top the Norsemen in the Little Ten Conference game.

Beau Raikes (two doubles, three RBIs), Carson Baker (double, RBI), Payton Twait (double, RBI) and Tanner Faivre all had two hits for Serena (7-11, 5-1). Baker allowed just one hit and struck out 15 in 5 2/3 innings, while Raikes (2/3 IP, 2 K) grabbed the win in relief.

David Ulrich singled in a pair of runs for Newark (8-18, 7-4).

Somonauk 13, Hiawatha 2 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats scored six in the second and seven in the fourth to earn the LTC win.

Silas Johnson (three RBIs), Tristian Reed (two RBIs), Carson Bahrey (double, three RBIs), Luke Rader and Alex Barnes (double, three RBIs) all had two hits for Somonauk (5-11, 5-5). Bahrey (5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) was the winning pitcher.

Girls soccer

Streator 6, Wilmington 1: At Wilmington, Abby Calderon, Bridgit McGurk and Zuzu Gonzales all scored twice in the Bulldogs’ Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.

Alyssa Arambula, Audrey Arambula and Gonzalez each had assists for Streator (10-9-2, 3-3), while Lahla Thompson earned her second straight win in the net.