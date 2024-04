Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for April 2024. They are Bel Dunne, Neveah Worley, Kyle Applegate, Remington Denson, Kylee Schillings, Evelyn Shugars, Sophia Gillich, Callan Goetz, Ian Olander, Chloe Markut, Selby O’Brien, Gracie Poncar, David Bolf, Aiden Malagon. (Photo provided by Lindsay Ferrari)