Spring Valley Hall High School honors students

Hall High School honored its Top Ten. They are (not pictured in order) Joseph Bacidore, Geno Baracani, Kendra Brandner, Robert Cavanagh Jr, Taylor Coutts, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Elizabeth Haff, Lauren Hogan and Grace Wozek. (Photo provided by Kelli Curan)

Spring Valley Hall High School hosted Tuesday its annual Convocation and Awards Ceremony in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium for the Performing Arts.

During this ceremony, students were recognized for their achievements and presented with awards and scholarships from both Hall High School and outside supporters. This year’s recipients include:

Trovillo Scholarship: Luke Bogatitus, Mya McLaughlin, Haylie Pellegrini, Cecilia Verucchi

Laura Baker Scholarship: Jewlianna Avila

Hall Education Association Scholarship: Cecilia Verucchi

Hall Booster Organization Scholarship: Hannah Vanaman, Cecilia Verucchi

HBO Excellence in Engagement Scholarship: Angela Garcia Guerrero, Taylor Coutts

Greg Colmone Scholarship: Luke Bogatitus, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Haylie Pellegrini, Cecilia Verucchi

Lauren Diamond Memorial Scholarship: Haylie Pellegrini, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Evey Meyer

Golden Apple Foundation Scholarship: Cecilia Verucchi

IV Hispanic Partnership Council Scholarship: Angela Garcia Guerrero

Gordon and Kathy Virgo Scholarship: Angela Garcia Guerrero

Red Cross Scholarship: Valery Arzaga

Red Devil Touchdown Club Daniel Lule Scholarship: Joseph Bacidore

Gary Vicini Scholarship: Gianni Guerrini

Community Service Award: Valery Arzaga, Luke Bogatitus, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Grace Johnson, Mya McLaughlin, Haylie Pellegrini, Kasandra Roof, Hannah Vanaman, Cecilia Verucchi

Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award: Jack Curran

Daughters of the American Revolution Award: Angela Garcia Guerrero

Alice J Schibrowski Award: Haylie Pellegrini

Francee Wolf Memorial Heart and Soul Award: Joel Koch, Luke Orlandi, Kasandra Roof, Cecilia Verucchi

Father Garrahan Award: Gianni Guerrini

Peg Cassiday Award: Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Haylie Pellegrini

Commendation Towards Biliteracy: Mya Bustos, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Gianni Guerrini, Moses Levine, Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer, Haylie Pellegrini, Hannah Vanaman, Cecilia Verucchi

State Seal of Biliteracy Award: Valery Arzaga, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Lauren Hogan, Blake Lusk, Jasmin Martinez, Evelin Martinez-Prado, Gabriela Romero, Melissa Rosas

Global Seal of Biliteracy Award: Robert Cavanah Jr, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Laruen Hogan, Elliott Struck

IOTA Sigma Pi Outstanding Young Women in Chemistry Award: Angela Garcia Guerrero

James A Francisco 150% Award: Anthanee Danner

Power Mechanics Award: DeAnthony Weatherspoon

John Philip Sousa Band Award: Abby Britt

Director’s Award: Amin Marenda-Gentry

Richard Fling Memorial Award: Neil Ortega

Vince Cinotte Memorial Award: Abby Britt

Hall Unified DEEDS Partners: Lily Dombrowski, Nathan Harrison, Tyler Harrison, Jacob Moore, Morgan Nelson, Rylee Newton, Gabriela Romero

Hall DEEDS Unified Champion School Members: Owen Bland, April Burkhalter, Angel Clausen, Tyler Damm, Armani DeLeon, Sara Ely, Jeremiah Foster, Madison Foster, Alexis Jungles, Landon Nighsonger, Nathaniel Nunley, Cordell Pelka-Carmon, Jeremiah Qasem, Jonathan Szafranski, Michael Szafranski, Emma Taylor, Bryce Zenor

Yearbook Recognition: Luke Bogatitus, Takoda Dhesse, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Tristan Redcliff, Ana Vasic

Richard Nesti Football Award: Gianni Guerrini

Richard Nesti Athlete of the Year Award: Joseph Bacidore

Senior of the Year: Luke Orlandi

Elks Club Teens of the Month: Joseph Bacidore, Geno Baracani, Luke Bogatitus, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Haylie Pellegrini, Cecilia Verucchi

Senior Class Officers: Grace Wozek (P), Cecilia Verucchi (VP), Taylor Coutts (S), Gianni Guerrini (T), Valery Arzaga (R), Geno Baracani (R), Takoda Dhesse (R), Evey Meyer (R), Haylie Pellegrini (R), Tristan Redcliff (R)

Student Council Officers: Angela Garcia Guerrero (P), Ryan Watson (VP), Kasandra Roof (S), Hannah Vanaman (T)

Senior Class National Honor Society Members: Luke Bogatitus, Kendra Brandner, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Amin Marenda-Gentry, Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer, Haylie Pellegrini, Cecilia Verucchi

Illinois State Scholars: Robert Cavanah Jr, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Lauren Hogan, Elliott Struck

Area Career Center Stole: DeAnthony Weatherspoon

English Stole: Lauren Hogan, Angela Garcia Guerrero

Spanish Stole: Jasmin Martinez

Math Stole: Robert Cavanah Jr

Science Stole: Robert Cavanah Jr

Social Studies Stole: Ana Vasic

Fine Arts (Instrumental) Stole: Robert Cavanah Jr

Fine Arts (Vocal) Stole: Grace Wozek

Auto/Power Industrial Technical Arts Stole: Jeffrey Eltrevoog

Fine Arts (Art) Stole: Vincent Philippe

Gold Tassel Recipients (GPA 4.2 or Greater): Joseph Bacidore, Geno Baracani, Luke Bogatitus, Kendra Brandner, Robert Cavanah, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Alyssa Flores, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Elizabeth Haff, Lauren Hogan, Blake Lusk, Amin Marenda-Gentry, Evelin Martinez-Prado, Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer, Luke Orlandi, Haylie Pellegrini, Bradley Pelszynski, Lupita Perez, Vincent Philippe, Faith Pikula, Tristan Redcliff, Na’Sier Shaffer, Brooke Spoonmore, Evan Stefaniak, Elliott Struck, Ana Vasic, Cecilia Verucchi, Matthew Visocky, Ryan Watson, Grace Wozek

2024 Top Ten Senior Class: Joseph Bacidore, Geno Baracani, Kendra Brandner, Robert Cavanagh Jr, Taylor Coutts, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Elizabeth Haff, Lauren Hogan, Grace Wozek

2024 Class Salutatorian: Gianni Guerrini

2024 Class Valedictorian: Robert Cavanah Jr.