Spring Valley Hall High School honors students

Spring Valley Hall High School hosted Tuesday its annual Convocation and Awards Ceremony in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium for the Performing Arts.
During this ceremony, students were recognized for their achievements and presented with awards and scholarships from both Hall High School and outside supporters. This year’s recipients include:
Trovillo Scholarship: Luke Bogatitus, Mya McLaughlin, Haylie Pellegrini, Cecilia Verucchi
Laura Baker Scholarship: Jewlianna Avila
Hall Education Association Scholarship: Cecilia Verucchi
Hall Booster Organization Scholarship: Hannah Vanaman, Cecilia Verucchi
HBO Excellence in Engagement Scholarship: Angela Garcia Guerrero, Taylor Coutts
Greg Colmone Scholarship: Luke Bogatitus, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Haylie Pellegrini, Cecilia Verucchi
Lauren Diamond Memorial Scholarship: Haylie Pellegrini, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Evey Meyer
Golden Apple Foundation Scholarship: Cecilia Verucchi
IV Hispanic Partnership Council Scholarship: Angela Garcia Guerrero
Gordon and Kathy Virgo Scholarship: Angela Garcia Guerrero
Red Cross Scholarship: Valery Arzaga
Red Devil Touchdown Club Daniel Lule Scholarship: Joseph Bacidore
Gary Vicini Scholarship: Gianni Guerrini
Community Service Award: Valery Arzaga, Luke Bogatitus, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Grace Johnson, Mya McLaughlin, Haylie Pellegrini, Kasandra Roof, Hannah Vanaman, Cecilia Verucchi
Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award: Jack Curran
Daughters of the American Revolution Award: Angela Garcia Guerrero
Alice J Schibrowski Award: Haylie Pellegrini
Francee Wolf Memorial Heart and Soul Award: Joel Koch, Luke Orlandi, Kasandra Roof, Cecilia Verucchi
Father Garrahan Award: Gianni Guerrini
Peg Cassiday Award: Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Haylie Pellegrini
Commendation Towards Biliteracy: Mya Bustos, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Gianni Guerrini, Moses Levine, Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer, Haylie Pellegrini, Hannah Vanaman, Cecilia Verucchi
State Seal of Biliteracy Award: Valery Arzaga, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Lauren Hogan, Blake Lusk, Jasmin Martinez, Evelin Martinez-Prado, Gabriela Romero, Melissa Rosas
Global Seal of Biliteracy Award: Robert Cavanah Jr, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Laruen Hogan, Elliott Struck
IOTA Sigma Pi Outstanding Young Women in Chemistry Award: Angela Garcia Guerrero
James A Francisco 150% Award: Anthanee Danner
Power Mechanics Award: DeAnthony Weatherspoon
John Philip Sousa Band Award: Abby Britt
Director’s Award: Amin Marenda-Gentry
Richard Fling Memorial Award: Neil Ortega
Vince Cinotte Memorial Award: Abby Britt
Hall Unified DEEDS Partners: Lily Dombrowski, Nathan Harrison, Tyler Harrison, Jacob Moore, Morgan Nelson, Rylee Newton, Gabriela Romero
Hall DEEDS Unified Champion School Members: Owen Bland, April Burkhalter, Angel Clausen, Tyler Damm, Armani DeLeon, Sara Ely, Jeremiah Foster, Madison Foster, Alexis Jungles, Landon Nighsonger, Nathaniel Nunley, Cordell Pelka-Carmon, Jeremiah Qasem, Jonathan Szafranski, Michael Szafranski, Emma Taylor, Bryce Zenor
Yearbook Recognition: Luke Bogatitus, Takoda Dhesse, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Tristan Redcliff, Ana Vasic
Richard Nesti Football Award: Gianni Guerrini
Richard Nesti Athlete of the Year Award: Joseph Bacidore
Senior of the Year: Luke Orlandi
Elks Club Teens of the Month: Joseph Bacidore, Geno Baracani, Luke Bogatitus, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Haylie Pellegrini, Cecilia Verucchi
Senior Class Officers: Grace Wozek (P), Cecilia Verucchi (VP), Taylor Coutts (S), Gianni Guerrini (T), Valery Arzaga (R), Geno Baracani (R), Takoda Dhesse (R), Evey Meyer (R), Haylie Pellegrini (R), Tristan Redcliff (R)
Student Council Officers: Angela Garcia Guerrero (P), Ryan Watson (VP), Kasandra Roof (S), Hannah Vanaman (T)
Senior Class National Honor Society Members: Luke Bogatitus, Kendra Brandner, Robert Cavanah Jr, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Amin Marenda-Gentry, Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer, Haylie Pellegrini, Cecilia Verucchi
Illinois State Scholars: Robert Cavanah Jr, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Lauren Hogan, Elliott Struck
Area Career Center Stole: DeAnthony Weatherspoon
English Stole: Lauren Hogan, Angela Garcia Guerrero
Spanish Stole: Jasmin Martinez
Math Stole: Robert Cavanah Jr
Science Stole: Robert Cavanah Jr
Social Studies Stole: Ana Vasic
Fine Arts (Instrumental) Stole: Robert Cavanah Jr
Fine Arts (Vocal) Stole: Grace Wozek
Auto/Power Industrial Technical Arts Stole: Jeffrey Eltrevoog
Fine Arts (Art) Stole: Vincent Philippe
Gold Tassel Recipients (GPA 4.2 or Greater): Joseph Bacidore, Geno Baracani, Luke Bogatitus, Kendra Brandner, Robert Cavanah, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Alyssa Flores, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Elizabeth Haff, Lauren Hogan, Blake Lusk, Amin Marenda-Gentry, Evelin Martinez-Prado, Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer, Luke Orlandi, Haylie Pellegrini, Bradley Pelszynski, Lupita Perez, Vincent Philippe, Faith Pikula, Tristan Redcliff, Na’Sier Shaffer, Brooke Spoonmore, Evan Stefaniak, Elliott Struck, Ana Vasic, Cecilia Verucchi, Matthew Visocky, Ryan Watson, Grace Wozek
2024 Top Ten Senior Class: Joseph Bacidore, Geno Baracani, Kendra Brandner, Robert Cavanagh Jr, Taylor Coutts, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Elizabeth Haff, Lauren Hogan, Grace Wozek
2024 Class Salutatorian: Gianni Guerrini
2024 Class Valedictorian: Robert Cavanah Jr.