OSF Center for Health-Streator to host blood drive

OSF Center for Health-Streator will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at 111 Spring St., inside the Community Education Center. (Derek Barichello – dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

OSF Center for Health-Streator will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at 111 Spring St., inside the Community Education Center.

All presenting donors will receive a choice between a gift card, a donation to Best Friends Animal Society, or bonus points to spend in the Donor Rewards Store.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Peoria at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3585 to locate the drive. Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. Donors who last gave blood on or before March 21 are eligible to give at this drive. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood products and services to more than 125 hospitals and Emergency Medical Services in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and Peru, OSF HealthCare St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota and OSF Center for Health.