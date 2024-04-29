Logan Junior High announces citizenship winners for third quarter

CItizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School emphasize both curriculum and extracurricular activities. Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in selecting. Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the third quarter of the 2023-2024 school year are (front row, from left) Gabriel Glover, Jaxson Munson, Raymond Donahue and Addie Odell; (middle row) Michael Jones, Maycie Munson and Ailyn Cano; and (back row) Trevyn Munson, Bryce Cochran, Lenora Hopkins and Grace Nesbitt. (Photo provided)