Logan Junior High announces citizenship winners for third quarter

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the third quarter of the 2023-24 school year.
Fifth grade: Jaxson Munson, Maycie Munson, Addie Odell, Raymond Donahue, Gabriel Glover
Sixth grade: Michael Jones, Ailyn Cano
Seventh grade: Lenora Hopkins, Bryce Cochran
Eighth grade: Grace Nesbitt, Trevyn Munson
CItizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School emphasize both curriculum and extracurricular activities. Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in selecting.