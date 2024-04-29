Boys tennis: Princeton wins Rochelle Hubs Invite

The Princeton Tiger tennis team won the Rochelle Hub Invitational on Saturday, improving to 15-0. Team members are (from left) Tyson Phillips, Landon Davis, Josh Orwig, Ben Anderson, Michael Ellis, Asa Gartin, Jackson Mason and Chase Sims. (Photo provided)

The Princeton Tiger tennis team just keeps on winning.

The Tigers won Saturday’s Rochelle Hubs Invite, scoring 24 points with four first-place finishes to lead the field. Rochelle and Newman tied for second with 16 points, Mendota was fourth (10) and Dixon was fifth (8).

Tigers Tyson Phillips (No. 1) and Chase Sims (No. 2) swept the singles titles.

The No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin and the No. 3 doubles team of Josh Orwig and Landon Davis finished first and the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Anderson and Michael Ellis took second.

The Tigers improved to 15-0 with the tournament sweep.