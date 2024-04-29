April 29, 2024
BCR baseball standings for Monday, April 29

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Nathan Husser swings and misses at a pitch from Marquette on Monday, April 22, 2024 at St. Bede Academy.

Here’s a look at Bureau County area baseball standings:

BCR teamsW-L
St. Bede (4-2 TCC)14-11
Hall (4-1 TRAC East)12-6
Bureau Valley (4-3 TRAC East)10-9
Princeton (3-5 TRAC East)7-7
Three Rivers EastConAll
Newman5-112-4-1
Hall4-112-6
Bureau Valley4-310-9
Princeton3-57-7
Mendota3-56-7
Kewanee1-55-12
Three Rivers WestConAll
Sherrard8-017-2
Riverdale7-312-4
Monmouth-Roseville5-310-10
Rockridge3-47-12
Erie-Prophetstown2-45-10
Orion2-54-12
Morrison0-82-12
Tri-CountyConAll
Marquette9-118-1
Seneca9-318-5
Henry-Senachwine7-58-10-1
St. Bede6-514-11
Dwight6-513-8
Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn6-811-12
Putnam County5-66-13
Midland4-87-16-1
Woodland0-91-10
Other area teamsW-L
Dixon (11-0 BNC)15-2
Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1 LTC)11-4-1
Rock Falls (5-4 BNC)9-10
Stark County (2-5 LTC)9-12
Streator (6-3 IC8)9-13
Ottawa (3-6 I8)8-13
LaSalle-Peru (1-8 I8)8-14
Amboy (4-3 NUIC)8-10
Geneseo (3-9 WB6)8-14
Fieldcrest (3-2 HOIC)7-9
Sterling (3-7 WB6)5-12-1