BCR baseball standings for Monday, April 29

Here’s a look at Bureau County area baseball standings:
|BCR teams
|W-L
|St. Bede (4-2 TCC)
|14-11
|Hall (4-1 TRAC East)
|12-6
|Bureau Valley (4-3 TRAC East)
|10-9
|Princeton (3-5 TRAC East)
|7-7
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Newman
|5-1
|12-4-1
|Hall
|4-1
|12-6
|Bureau Valley
|4-3
|10-9
|Princeton
|3-5
|7-7
|Mendota
|3-5
|6-7
|Kewanee
|1-5
|5-12
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Sherrard
|8-0
|17-2
|Riverdale
|7-3
|12-4
|Monmouth-Roseville
|5-3
|10-10
|Rockridge
|3-4
|7-12
|Erie-Prophetstown
|2-4
|5-10
|Orion
|2-5
|4-12
|Morrison
|0-8
|2-12
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Marquette
|9-1
|18-1
|Seneca
|9-3
|18-5
|Henry-Senachwine
|7-5
|8-10-1
|St. Bede
|6-5
|14-11
|Dwight
|6-5
|13-8
|Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn
|6-8
|11-12
|Putnam County
|5-6
|6-13
|Midland
|4-8
|7-16-1
|Woodland
|0-9
|1-10
|Other area teams
|W-L
|Dixon (11-0 BNC)
|15-2
|Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1 LTC)
|11-4-1
|Rock Falls (5-4 BNC)
|9-10
|Stark County (2-5 LTC)
|9-12
|Streator (6-3 IC8)
|9-13
|Ottawa (3-6 I8)
|8-13
|LaSalle-Peru (1-8 I8)
|8-14
|Amboy (4-3 NUIC)
|8-10
|Geneseo (3-9 WB6)
|8-14
|Fieldcrest (3-2 HOIC)
|7-9
|Sterling (3-7 WB6)
|5-12-1