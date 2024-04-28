Seneca High School names students of the month for March 2024

Seneca High School teachers and staff selected its March 2024 students of the month.

March 2024 Student of the Month

Carter Thomas is the son of Shannon and Melissa Thomas from Mazon. He is looking forward to studying agricultural and biological ngineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In addition to his academic pursuits, Thomas is engaged in various extracurricular activities including cross country, track, Scholastic Bowl, FFA, ACES, Math Team, Young Philanthropy and Student Ambassadors.

March 2024 Role Model of the Month

Cassidy Fosen, the daughter of April and Paul Fosen from Seneca, is uncertain about her plans after completing high school. She has participated in various activities in high school such as pep band, marching band, CIA, track, musicals and jazz band.

March 2024 Irish Pride of the Month

Kevin Einhaus is the son of Kristine and Jerry Einhaurs from Seneca. He intends to pursue higher education at a four-year university following his high school graduation. Einhaus is involved in football, track and field, FFA, NHS and CIA.

March 2024 Rookie of the Month

Graysen Provance is the child of Breanna and Adam Provance from Marseilles. Her future aspiration is to enroll in a university and pursue a career as an elementary school teacher. Provance participates in FCA, FCCLA, FFA, as well as playing basketball, softball and volleyball. Additionally, she has two siblings named Lane and Quinn. Lane is completing his last year of high school while Quinn is attending sixth grade.

March 2024 Rookie of the Month

Vivienne Cronkrite is the daughter of Marc and Amanda Cronkrite from Mazon. After graduation, she intends to pursue further education in college. Vivienne is involved in golf, basketball and track and field.