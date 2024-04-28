OSF adds new behavioral health provider in Ottawa

OSF HealthCare added new behavioral health provider Kelsi Mendez to its staff to better serve Ottawa and the surrounding areas. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)

OSF HealthCare added a new behavioral health provider to its staff to better serve Ottawa and the surrounding areas.

Kelsi Mendez, APRN, was added to increase access for patients in need of behavioral health services at OSF St. Elizabeth – Behavioral & Mental Health, 1207 Starfire Drive, Ottawa, according to OSF.

Mendez brings with her a wealth of expertise, having earned her medical degree from OSF St. Francis Medical Center College of Nursing and obtaining board certification as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

For more information, call 815-434-4382.