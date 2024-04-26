La Salle County Retired Teachers host meeting on April 29

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association will hold its annual spring membership meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 29 at the Dickinson House in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association will hold its annual spring membership meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 29 at the Dickinson House in Oglesby.

The state guest speaker will be Illinois Retired Teacher Association representative Doug Strand. He will be sharing a plethora of useful information on the IRTA, so the audience in encouraged to bring notebooks. The local guest speaker will be, back by popular demand, former La Salle County Sheriff Tom Templeton, who will share information on preventing scams and other negative influences.