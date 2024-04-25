Ottawa High School to present ‘Little Women’ this weekend

Though the social and political similarities between the Civil War era and life today there are few concepts like love, support and struggle that link will forever links members of families, no matter what the backdrop.

Those concepts will be explored this weekend when Ottawa High School offers its rendition of the play “Little Women” in the auditorium at 7 p.m. on both Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27.

Tickets at the door are $10 for general admission and $5 for children, students, senior citizens and military members.

Kyle Hobbs as “Laurie” Laurence and Ava Wagner as Jo March (Maribeth Wilson)

Based on the book of the same name written by Louisa May Alcott back in 1868, the play tells the story of the March family’s four girls, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, and of their hard work, self-sacrifice and love as they struggle and grow while their father is away serving in the Civil War.

Under the direction of Suzannah Walter, the cast of “Little Women” includes Andrea Espinoza, Ava Wagner, Sarah McGrath, Molly Ewen, Felicity Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Albany Smith, Samantha Halterman, Eugenia Craig, Marr Walker, Kyle Hobbs, Tobias Burkey, Alex Stafford, Robert Murphy, David Phillips, Addison Kinellis, Payton Taylor, May Loza, Sam Wade, Bethany Polega, Paige Rice and Evan Farrell.

Members of the stage crew for the play are Ty Muffler, Damion Oberlin, Christian Gray, Cayla Weygand, Cheyenne Jeffries, Cole Mackey, Jenalyn Stahr, Ace Foster, Lucy Frye, Carter Mackey, Mary Herman, Cecelia Stafford, Jaidyn Wallace, Sidney Nanouski and Chloe Hatala.