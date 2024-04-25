OSF Healthcare inks agreement with OrthoMidwest

OSF HealthCare has signed a clinical co-management agreement with OrthoMidwest, one of the largest orthopedic practices in Illinois. (Scott Anderson)

OSF Healthcare has announced on Wednesday that it has reached a clinical co-management agreement with OrthoMidwest, one of the largest orthopedic practices in Illinois.

The agreement brings together OrthoMidwest with the OSF Healthcare facilities along the Interstate-80 corridor, specifically to Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, Princeton and Streator, with a goal “to elevate the quality, efficiency and safety or orthopedic care by integrating clinical and administrative leadership,” the OSF press release read.

“At OSF Medical Group-Orthopedics, our commitment to providing exceptional personalized care is unwavering,” chief medical officer Leonardo Lopez, MD, said. “Our partnership with OrthoMidwest brings additional resources, including cutting-edge technological advancements, to enhance the patient’s experience.”

The I-80 orthopedic team includes Connor Kasik, DO, Kenneth Korcek, MD, Robert Mitchell, DO, Kate Jaegle, APRN, Debra Pyszka, PA, Taylor Tuten, PA and Shannon Whitley, APRN, which underscores the depth of expertise available to patients. With office locations in Ottawa, Mendota, Princeton, and Streator, OSF Medical Group-Orthopedics ensures accessibility and convenience for those seeking orthopedic care.

“The partnership between OSF HealthCare and OrthoMidwest is rooted in shared values of excellence, dedication, and innovative patient care,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and OSF Saint Paul Medical Center. “Our collaboration will facilitate the exchange of best practices, ultimately enhancing the standard of care to new heights.”