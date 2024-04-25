Newark baseball uses 7-run 4th to post LTC road victory: The Times Wednesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Newark 12, Hiawatha 7: At Kirkland, the Norsemen (7-17, 7-3) plated seven runs in the fourth in the Little Ten Conference win over the Hawks.

Landon Begovac (double, two RBIs) and Toby Steffen (double) each had two hits, Clay Friestad doubled in a pair of runs, while Jackson Walker (Win, 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) and David Ulrich (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) shared the mound duties for Newark.

Indian Creek 10, Earlville 0: At Shabbona, the Red Raiders were defeated by the Timberwolves in the LTC game.

Woodstock North 5, Sandwich 4: At Woodstock, the Thunder pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth to earn the Kishwaukee River Conference victory over the Indians (10-8, 6-2).

Jeffery Ashley (RBI) and Dino Barbanente each had two hits for Sandwich with Chris Barber (RBI) smacking a double. Tyler Lissman (5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) suffered the pitching loss with Nick Michalek tossing a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts.

El Paso-Gridley 2, Fieldcrest 1: At Wenona, the Knights (6-9, 4-4) fell in a tight Heart of Illinois Conference contest to the Titans.

Jordan Heider (triple) and Tyler Serna each posted a hit for Fieldcrest, while Layten Gerdes (6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) suffered the tough-luck loss on the mound.

Softball

Seneca 15, Coal City 0 (4 inn.): At Coal City, the Fighting Irish improved to 20-1 – reaching the 20-plus win mark for the seventh consecutive season – in topping the Coalers.

Emma Mino (home run, two RBIs), Camryn Stecken (two doubles, home run, RBI) and Hayden Pfeifer (double, three RBIs) paced Seneca’s 15-hit attack with three hits apiece. Audry McNabb had two hits and two RBIs while winning pitcher Tessa Krull (4 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K) smacked a solo homer.

Newark 23, Hiawatha 0 (3 inn.): At Kirkland, the Norsemen exploded for 14 runs in the second inning on the way to the LTC victory.

Danica Peshia (two doubles, hone run, three RBIs), Stephanie Snyder (double, triple, three RBIs), Adelaide Johnson (double, four RBIs) and Ryan Williams (double, RBI) each collected three hits for Newark (18-2, 8-0). Sadie Pottinger (double, two RBIs), Kate Bromeland (double, RBI) and Kodi Rizzo (two RBIs) all had two hits. Dottie Wood (3 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K) earned the pitching win.

Indian Creek 4, Earlville 1: At Shabbona, the Red Raiders fell in the LTC game to the Timberwolves.

Rylee Hill and Addie Scherer each doubled for Earlville with Kiley Franzese recording the lone RBI. Scherer (6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) took the loss in the circle.

El Paso-Gridley 12, Fieldcrest 7: At Minonk, the visiting Titans plated eight runs over the final three innings to grab the HOIC game away from the Knights.

Bella Fortner (RBI) paced Fieldcrest with three hits, while TeriLynn Timmerman (triple), Allie Wiesenhofer (double, RBI), Pru Mangan (double) and Julia Ehrntaller (double, RBI) all had two hits. Aliah Celis tripled in two runs with Khole Barisch (7 IP, 8 K) suffering the pitching loss.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 6, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, the Pirates (4-11-1, 2-6) fell short in the I-8 match with the Spartans.