Track & field: Friday’s invites moved to Thursday due to forecast

Mother Nature has not been too kind on the spring sports schedules this year. Some schools are making plans to beat Mother Nature to the punch this time.

Annawan-Wethersfield is moving its Titan Invite (and Senior Night) originally scheduled for Friday to Thursday due to the forecasted weather. Field events will start at 4 p.m. with senior intros for all schools at 4:45 p.m. with track events to follow.

The Eureka Invite, where Bureau Valley will compete, will move up from Friday to Thursday to stay ahead of the the forecast for storms.

The Sterling Night Relays also got moved up to Thursday due to the weather forecast.

Keeping track

Princeton girls made some marks of note at Chillicothe on Monday.

Sophomore Camryn Driscoll not only ran personal bests to win both the 100 meters (12.86) and 200 meters (26.76), but both marks ranked No. 4 all-time for PHS.

Freshman Josie Sierens cleared 7-0 to win the pole vault, which was also a personal best and is No. 6 all-time for PHS