The Times Athlete of the Week: Serena’s Beau Raikes

With 471 of 848 votes cast in a competitive vote, The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU, is Serena junior baseball player Beau Raikes, who made four pitching appearances for the Huskers, allowing just three runs with 22 strikeouts in 13 innings. He also went 6 for 14 at the plate with six walks, just one strikeout and a pair of RBIs.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Peyton Bryson (Ottawa softball), Josie Rader (Hinckley-Big Rock co-op girls soccer) and Isaiah Brown (Streator track and field).

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames? And if so, when, how, why, and who did you get them from?

Raikes: Beau-Beau and Ner. The first one just came from my family members, and most of my friends call me that too. The second one came from the seniors last year, and it actually was just said out of nowhere and was pretty funny and has just been one since.

How old were you when you started playing competitive baseball, and where did you first play?

Raikes: It was my freshman summer I played for the Route 23 Renegades, and it was a blast!

What is your normal pregame routine?

Raikes: I eat some dill pickle flavored sunflower seeds, stretch out and throw.

How would you describe yourself as a baseball player?

Raikes: I’m always ready for anything to happen, confident and a good teammate.

Do you feel there was any certain keys to your solid week on the mound and at the plate last week?

Raikes: Just staying confident and trusting my defense behind me.

What is your best ever memory made on a baseball field so far?

Raikes: Probably hitting a grand slam home run in the all-star game when I was in fifth grade.

You can take one skill or talent from a teammate that maybe you feel you don’t have. What skill or talent would that be, and who are you taking it from?

Raikes: Definitely Tanner (Faivre’s) speed. If I had his speed, I feel like I’d be pretty set.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Raikes: “Step Brothers” never gets old. I’ve probably watched it at least 10-20 times, probably more.

You can invite three historical figures – past or present / dead or alive – to have dinner with you. Who are you inviting and why?

Raikes: Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin and Theodore Roosevelt. I feel like it would be a very interesting conversation and just cool to be surrounded by very successful people.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Raikes: Fishing is one of my favorite hobbies.

What is your favorite dish to order from your favorite restaurant?

Raikes: Shrimp fajitas from Fondita Mexican Grill in Ottawa.

Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?

Raikes: I’m hoping I can continue playing baseball, but I’m looking to go through the trades.