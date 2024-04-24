Streator’s Leading Ladies hold nominations for 2024-2025

Streator’s Leading Ladies conducted their monthly meeting April 18 at Chipper’s Grill.

Vice President Donna Stone led the business meeting. In attendance were Valerie Mundt, Diane O’Hern, Pam Riss, Shirley Gipson, Carolyn Erler and Jill Newbold. Jessica Stayton and Kim Donner were recognized for their April birthdays.

The members will be presenting scholarships to a Streator High School and Woodland High School graduate and the Beckie Chismarick Service Award to a Woodland High School graduate on May 8. Math awards will be presented to an eighth grade math student from Northlawn Junior High and Woodland Junior High at a later date.

The names of all recipients will be disclosed at the June meeting.

Nominations were held for the 2024-2025 year; President Jill Newbold, Vice President Amber Miller, Secretary Jessica Stayton and Treasurer Carolyn Erler. The past president is Dodi Calliste.

The club hosted a sock hop for Streator Unlimited clients, with Ron Sauers as the DJ. Forty-five clients enjoyed the refreshments and dancing. Members were reminded that May days are pay days.

A discussion was held on next year’s projects and programs.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St. Anyone can attend and join the organization.