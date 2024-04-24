Princeton Public Library releases program schedule through May

Here is a list of Princeton Public Library programs through May 31:

April 24, 5 p.m.

The Princeton Public Library is hosting Susan Glassman’s Nutrition and Wellness Program: “Comfort Food Reinvented,” from the Illinois Extension Office. This program will take place on Wednesday, April 24 at 5 p.m. at the Princeton Public Library and will include a PowerPoint, handouts and recipes, a cooking demonstration (with a sample to taste). This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

April 25, 3 p.m.

Cricket Wireless will be at the Princeton Public Library to provide assistance and troubleshoot cellphone problems on Thursday, April 25 at 3 p.m. To reserve a spot, call the circulation desk at 815-875-1331. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

May 8, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The Princeton Public Library is hosting a floral water coloring tutorial with Melody Best on Wednesday, May 8. For the cost of $30, instruction and materials will be provided. This class is for all skill levels. To register for this event, you can come to the Princeton Public Library circulation desk, or call 815-875-1331. Seating for this event is limited to 15, and seating is secured upon payment.

May 10, 4:30 p.m.

The Princeton Public Library is hosting a Zoom presentation for Libby Author Shari Emami, H.H.P. and her book “Breaking Free from Pain, From Suffering to Strength, My Own Personal Journey with Fibromyalgia and Healing Modalities”. Her book is available to Princeton patrons through the Libby App. This program will be provided at the Princeton Public Library on Friday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

May 24, 4:30 p.m.

The Princeton Public Library is hosting Touring Singer-Songwriter and Historian Barry Cloyd on Friday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m. Cloyd is a Midwestern based, award-winning, touring singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist who typically performs more than 125 shows of all types per year. He will give his presentation “Over There...The U.S. in World War I,” which tells the story of his grandfather in WWI. This program ends with an original song titled “Keep A Candle Burning...A Soldiers Letter Home” and the hope that the world will one day never need to write or sing the songs of war again. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

May 31, 4:30 p.m.

The Princeton Public Library is hosting a Trivia Night on Friday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m. The entry fee for this event is a donation for the food pantry. Mulligan’s will be the recipient for larger donations. This event will include five teams of five as seating is limited. Register with a full team or as an individual by calling 815-875-1331, emailing help@princetonpl.org, or visiting the circulation desk.