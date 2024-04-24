Letter: Opposition to renaming of Starved Rock

Dear Editor,

As a member of the La Salle County Board, I write to express my firm opposition to the proposed renaming of Starved Rock. While it’s acknowledged that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has indicated no immediate plans for such a change, the mere consideration of altering the name raises concerns that cannot be ignored.

Starved Rock is not just a geographical landmark; it’s a cornerstone of our local history and identity. Its name is deeply ingrained in the fabric of our community and represents centuries of heritage and tradition. Changing it would not only disregard our shared past but also disrupt the branding and recognition that our local tourist attractions have built around this iconic name.

I understand the sensitivities surrounding certain historical names, but altering them does not erase the past nor address the root causes of historical injustices. Instead, it risks whitewashing history and diminishing the significance of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped our collective narrative.

Moreover, the proposal to rename Starved Rock sets a troubling precedent of revising history to conform to contemporary sensibilities. We cannot rewrite the past to suit present-day preferences; rather, we must acknowledge it in its entirety, recognizing both its triumphs and its flaws.

I urge our community leaders, county board and stakeholders to stand firm in preserving the name of Starved Rock. Let us embrace our history, learn from it, and work together to build a future that honors the legacy of our ancestors while fostering inclusivity and understanding.

Sincerely,

Beth Findley Smith, La Salle County Board member, R-Somonauk