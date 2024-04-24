La Salle-Peru High School honors Renaissance Students of the Month for April

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday, April 24 2024. (Provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Logan Harmon, Geno Argubright, Adam Kasperski, Lauren Kolczaski, Armando Dimas, Anya De La Luz Mozo, Natalie Perra, Logan Perez, Griffin May, and Carissa Wendelken.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff.

Dimas also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Kmetz Architects