La Salle County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing boy

Multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel search for a boy from Ottawa, who was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Maribeth Wilson)

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Ottawa boy, who was last seen about 4:30 p.m Tuesday, Sgt. Investigator Josh McGrath said.

The 12-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Lil Wayne written on it in red text, black pants with a white stripe down the side, and white Crocs, according to a public safety alert.

He has brown hair and eyes and wears glasses.

Police said he was last seen in the rural East Gentleman Road area. Law enforcement and emergency personnel were conducting drone and foot searches of the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Ottawa Police Department at 815-433-2131 or the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.