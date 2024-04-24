Grand Ridge 2nd, 3rd graders visit Reddick Mansion in Ottawa

Grand Ridge third graders pause for a photo on the main stairway of the Reddick Mansion (Photo provided by Reddick Mansion)

The second and third grade classes from Grand Ridge Grade School visited the 165-year-old Reddick Mansion in Ottawa on April 17 as a follow-up to their study in art class of the various styles and terms associated with Victorian architecture.

The other half of the classes visited last October.

“I believe it is a great start for them to have an appreciation for architecture and our Ottawa history,” Karen Cooper, the students’ art teacher said.

Greeting the students were Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association, and board member Chris McCarter, both attired in Victorian costumes.

The students discussed the meaning of the word “mansion” and looked for ways that William Reddick’s home matched the definition.

While touring the rooms, the students were exposed to the way in which people of the Victorian era dined, entertained, heated and lighted their homes, slept, dressed, told time and performed such mundane activities as going to the bathroom and bathing.

The Reddick Mansion Association welcomes teachers and their classes in the area to tour the mansion. Tours are free of charge for student groups and may be tailored to match their age levels and interests. For more information, call 815-433-6100. The Reddick Mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette St. and anchors Washington Square, the location of the first Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

RMA president Lorraine McCallister gathers Grand Ridge students around the dining room table to discuss how a meal would have been served in Victorian times. (Photo provided by Reddick Mansion )