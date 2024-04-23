La Salle County grand jury: April 23

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Iduis Walker, 45, of Chicago (unlawful possession of cannabis);

Sinead Jones, 32, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

Ashley Dipple, 32, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

Bruce Sirtoff, 38, of Bloomington (new count: aggravated battery);

Joaquin Valdes, 40, of Mendota (resisting a peace officer);

Kevin Knowles, 39, of Peru (three counts of child pornography);

Donald Lage, 43, of Wedron (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Emmett Williams, 31, of Streator (armed habitual criminal; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Robert Ellis, 36, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Destiny Orozco, 22, of Ottawa (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Edgar Phillips, 37, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Robert Matthews, 52, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Raleigh Klabbatz, 45, of Streator (burglary);

Caleb Prose, 45, of Girard (burglary);

Jefferson Caballero-Urquia, 20, of Chicago (burglary; retail theft);

Richard Parra-Flores, 24, of Chicago (burglary; retail theft);

Nicholas Harmon, 21, of Indianapolis, Indiana (theft; possession of a stolen motor vehicle);

Enisha Holloway, 34, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

Sarah Buntjer, 33, of Rockford (unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

Nathaniel Schuenemann, 44, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

Trey Harlin-Sumlin, 27, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

Katie Fought, 46, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

Teren Overbeck, 34, of Los Angeles, California (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Zachary Coplin, 34, of Streator (two counts of unlawful possession of child pornography);

Daniel Carraro, 37, of Seneca (unlawful failure to register as a violent offender against youth).