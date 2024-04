Eight La Salle County 4-H members from all across the county alongside adult volunteer mentors planted 25 young oak trees Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the La Salle County 4-H Fairgrounds in Ottawa. The effort was part of the 4-H Green Communities Program, a cooperating venture between Illinois 4-H and the AISWCD Forestry Committee with the aim to return oak savannas across the state. In 2023, 38 county 4-H organizations participated, planting hundreds of oaks in Illinois. (Photo provided by the La Salle County 4-H Club)

Eight La Salle County 4-H members from all across the county alongside adult volunteer mentors planted 25 young oak trees Saturday, April 20, at the La Salle County 4-H Fairgrounds in Ottawa.

The effort was part of the 4-H Green Communities Program, a cooperating venture between Illinois 4-H and the AISWCD Forestry Committee with the aim to return oak savannas across the state. In 2023, 38 county 4-H organizations participated, planting hundreds of oaks in Illinois.