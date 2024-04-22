Tapatios closes in La Salle

Tapatios Mexican Restaurant closed its La Salle location at 833 Third St.

It opened last summer at the former Arby’s location.

“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our La Salle location permanently,” the business posted on April 20 to its Facebook page. “We thank you for your support and hope to continue to serve you at our other location.”

Its Ottawa location at 3005 Columbus Drive remains open.

