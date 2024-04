The Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Taco Dinner on Sunday, May 5, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Granville. (Shaw Local News Ne)

The Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Taco Dinner on Sunday, May 5, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Granville.

Three tacos are $10 or a dozen for freezing for $22. There is curbside pickup only by advance ticket purchase. Tacos are available for pickup 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available from society members or by calling 815-339-2138.